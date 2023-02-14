18,358 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,409,000 after buying an additional 142,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after purchasing an additional 182,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NTLA opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $103.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

