3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.