4,453 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.