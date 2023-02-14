5,700 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 56,563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 436.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

