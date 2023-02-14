Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

