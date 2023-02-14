Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178,727 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Accuray worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

