AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.