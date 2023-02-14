Amalgamated Bank Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

