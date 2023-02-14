Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $171.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.