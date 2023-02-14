Amalgamated Bank Sells 667 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $244.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $253.29.

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.