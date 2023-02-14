Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in UGI by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in UGI by 73.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,644,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.