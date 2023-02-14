Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of AON worth $57,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $321.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,065.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

