Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

