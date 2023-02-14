Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

