Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ACGL stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
Further Reading
