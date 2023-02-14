Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

