ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $668.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $619.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

