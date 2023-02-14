Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Apollo Global Management worth $47,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

