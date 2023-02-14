Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $55,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

