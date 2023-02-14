Bank of Montreal Can Has $49.51 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $49,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Up 1.1 %

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

NYSE:FDX opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average is $184.98. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

