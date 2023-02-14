Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 16,438 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Moody’s worth $58,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 102,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 255,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,161,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its position in Moody’s by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 18,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,495,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $313.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

