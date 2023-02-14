Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $46,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

