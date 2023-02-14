Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,830 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $5,831,000. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,629,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $510.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.60. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $596.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

