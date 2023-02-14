Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 75.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 309.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 222,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

