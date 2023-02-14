Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,375 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 1,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sony Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

