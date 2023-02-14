Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

