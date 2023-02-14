Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,555 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.