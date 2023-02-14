Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,302 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE IP opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.