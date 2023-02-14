C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

