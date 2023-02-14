Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $52,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

COF stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

