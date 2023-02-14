CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,792 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $211.20 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

