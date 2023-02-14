Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Centene worth $269,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.