Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.
Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Recommended Stories
