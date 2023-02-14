Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,107,649 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $35,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.