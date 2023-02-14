Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $35,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
