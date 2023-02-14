CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.42.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

