Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,121,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 559,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,883,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $453,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 652,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

CMCSA opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

