CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 34.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
Insider Activity at CONMED
CONMED Price Performance
CNMD opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.
CONMED Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
