Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $270,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 739,495 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

