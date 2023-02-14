D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,953 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,921 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after acquiring an additional 728,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

