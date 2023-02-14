Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.03% of Valley National Bancorp worth $220,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VLY opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.