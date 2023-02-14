Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 64,900 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.92% of Builders FirstSource worth $268,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

BLDR opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

