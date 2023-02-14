Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $264,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,851,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

