Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 391,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Williams Companies worth $265,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

