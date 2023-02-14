Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $273,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 59,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,364,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,429,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 387,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,609,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

