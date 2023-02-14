Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $223.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Ventas worth $223,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.75, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

