Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,632 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Illinois Tool Works worth $235,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITW opened at $239.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.