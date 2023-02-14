Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,008,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $237,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Profile

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

