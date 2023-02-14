Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of McKesson worth $254,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.68. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $260.73 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

