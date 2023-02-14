Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,338 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $250,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $299.18 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average of $298.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

