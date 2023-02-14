Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 460 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

