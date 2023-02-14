Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,059,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,397,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Paramount Global stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
