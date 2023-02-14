Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,059,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,397,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on PARA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

